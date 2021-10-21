COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Pfizer jab lowers infection risk by 93% in adolescents, Israelis find
October 21 2021 - 07:00
My child is getting vaccinated — what documents should they bring?
Children aged between 12 and 17 years who have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine are required to bring their birth certificates with registration numbers, passport numbers or ID documents which will be captured on the EVDS system.
The vaccination of the age group began on Wednesday, with children receiving one dose of the Pfizer vaccine
The department has urged parents and legal guardians to support their children and provide any necessary assistance.
It recommended that health workers provide information about the vaccine by discussing the risks and benefits associated with vaccination.
October 21 2021 - 06:15
Out of Covid chaos comes opportunity
In 2020, the economy fell into a sharp recession, leading to huge loss of income for households and businesses. Unfortunately, many lives have been lost, nearly 90,000 cumulatively since the pandemic started. A year on, the mood is improving, albeit not in a straight line, as demonstrated by diverging confidence levels. In the recent Cape Town CCID’s State of Cape Town Central City Report 2020 — A Year in Review, we pointed out that it’ll take collaboration and creativity to equip business owners with the support, skills and will to weather the remaining storm.
Importantly, though, the South African economy is expected to exit the recession, supported by high terms of trade (though this may have peaked), accommodative monetary policy, a buoyant global economy and low base effect. However, the economy is expected to return to the pre-pandemic level in 2022. Even so, the recovery is good news for the business sector and households. Recently, the daily rates of infections plunged, officially marking the end of the third wave, and this paved the way for the Covid-19 command team to relax restrictions to alert level 1. Covid-19 had devastating effects on society and businesses, and the impact will be long-lasting.
October 21 2021 - 06:00
Pfizer jab lowers infection risk by 93% in adolescents, Israelis find
The launch of vaccinations for 12- to 17-year-olds on Wednesday coincided with new findings that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine significantly decreases symptomatic Covid-19 in adolescents.
The three-month study in Israel, an early leader in Covid-19 vaccinations, involved almost 189,000 adolescents, equally split between vaccinated and unvaccinated.
The study, between July and September, coincided with Israel’s fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, during which the Delta variant was the dominant strain — as it is in SA.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 34,177 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 591 new cases, which represents a 1.7% positivity rate. A further 80 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,754 to date. See more here: https://t.co/eg3RmZmNhL pic.twitter.com/uxovFHf2cl— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 20, 2021