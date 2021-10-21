Elections during Covid-19: Bring your own pen and don’t forget the mask!

To keep safe, voters are advised to bring along their own pens to mark their ballot papers.

Safety guidelines introduced for the 2020 by-elections will continue in the upcoming municipal elections.

Here are the eight rules voters will have to adhere to:

No mask, no vote

As per lockdown regulations for all persons in public places, if you don’t have a mask or face cover, the election officials will refuse you entry to the voting station and you will not be able to vote.

Keep your distance of 1.5m

You will need to keep a distance from fellow voters, election officials, party agents and observers at all times while at the voting station.

Wait your turn

Voters will take turns entering the voting station as only a limited number of people may gather inside the venue at the same time.

Liquid sanitiser

Sanitiser will be sprayed on your hands by an election official before you enter and leave the voting station.

Election officials’ safety

They will be provided with masks and face shields to wear in line with government regulations.

Bring your own pen

The IEC urges voters to bring their own pens for filling in forms and marking ballots. Election officials will be sanitising all pens at the voting station after each use.

Inking your thumb

When inking your thumbnail, election officials will check that it is dry before applying the ink, and will ask you to wait a moment before you move on to ensure that the ink has dried before your hands are sanitised on leaving the voting station.

Speaking out

You are advised to politely speak up if people are too close to you, or if anyone’s behaviour makes you feel uncomfortable. Keep yourself and others safe.