South Africa

Elections during Covid-19: Bring your own pen and don’t forget the mask!

Here are the eight rules voters will have to keep when voting next month

21 October 2021 - 11:00
The Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued a set list of protocols that registered voters should follow when they take to the voting polls on November 1.
The Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued a set list of protocols that registered voters should follow when they take to the voting polls on November 1.
Image: Reuters/ File photo

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued a list of rules voters should follow when they take to the polls on November 1. 

According to the IEC, these rules are aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 and keeping the public safe while casting their votes. 

They come after the IEC said it won’t impose a vaccine mandate on registered voters. 

“Rumour has it that you need to be vaccinated to vote in the local government elections. The truth is you do not need to produce a vaccination certificate or be vaccinated to vote,” the IEC said on its social media page.

IEC clears the air: ‘You don’t need to produce a vaccination certificate or be vaccinated to vote’

The Electoral Commission has cleared the air on rumours that voters need to be vaccinated before heading to the polls on November 1.
News
1 day ago

To keep safe, voters are advised to bring along their own pens to mark their ballot papers. 

Safety guidelines introduced for the 2020 by-elections will continue in the upcoming municipal elections. 

Here are the eight rules voters will have to adhere to: 

No mask, no vote

As per lockdown regulations for all persons in public places, if you don’t have a mask or face cover, the election officials will refuse you entry to the voting station and you will not be able to vote. 

Keep your distance of 1.5m 

You will need to keep a distance from fellow voters, election officials, party agents and observers at all times while at the voting station. 

Wait your turn 

Voters will take turns entering the voting station as only a limited number of people may gather inside the venue at the same time. 

Liquid sanitiser 

Sanitiser will be sprayed on your hands by an election official before you enter and leave the voting station. 

Election officials’ safety

They will be provided with masks and face shields to wear in line with government regulations. 

Bring your own pen

The IEC urges voters to bring their own pens for filling in forms and marking ballots. Election officials will be sanitising all pens at the voting station after each use.

Inking your thumb

When inking your thumbnail, election officials will check that it is dry before applying the ink, and will ask you to wait a moment before you move on to ensure that the ink has dried before your hands are sanitised on leaving the voting station. 

Speaking out

You are advised to politely speak up if people are too close to you, or if anyone’s behaviour makes you feel uncomfortable. Keep yourself and others safe.

MORE

LISTEN | How Covid-19 will impact your voting experience — IEC

With only 14 days to go until South Africans are expected to head to the polls for this year’s local government elections, questions around safety ...
News
2 days ago

Limited alcohol sales and relaxed curfew: Here’s what voting day under lockdown could look like

The health department has published a new advisory with recommendations the government should consider during the local government elections.
News
1 week ago

‘The ANC will and has to win all the metros’: Mboweni’s election prediction gets tongue wagging

Tito Mboweni's prediction of the ANC winning the local elections has received mixed reactions online.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  2. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  3. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  4. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...