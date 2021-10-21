Hunt continues for four abducted Limpopo brothers as family declines interviews

The family of the kidnapped four young Limpopo brothers has opted to hold off on sharing information through media interviews and has requested that the children's photos not be published, due to the "sensitivity of the matter".

The Moti brothers – Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, 6 – were in a scholar transport vehicle when men allegedly armed with R5 assault rifles forced the driver off the road on Wednesday morning in Bendor, Polokwane.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the children were forcefully removed from the vehicle. Seven men dressed in white overalls got out of the cars and opened fire. Mojapelo said the police hunt for the abductors continues.

TimesLIVE reported that community policing forum media liaison officer Francois Swart said the children’s father is a wealthy businessman who owns several businesses in Polokwane.

Family lawyer Philip Smit told TimesLIVE the parents of the four kidnapped brothers have asked to hold off on media interviews and sharing pictures as the matter is sensitive.

“At this stage it is a very sensitive matter,” said Smit.