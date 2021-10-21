South Africa

'Joyriding' Durban teen arrested after crashing father's BMW into taxi loaded with children

21 October 2021 - 13:08
The BMW X3 the 13-year-old allegedly stole from his father and crashed
The BMW X3 the 13-year-old allegedly stole from his father and crashed
Image: Reaction Unit SA

A 13-year-old Durban boy allegedly drove his father's BMW X3 into a taxi transporting children to school in KwaMashu on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE the incident took place at 7.45am in L section of the northern Durban township.

“It is alleged that a 13-year-old driver was driving along Sibisi Road at a high speed and attempted to overtake two motor vehicles in front of him and collided into a white Toyota Hi-Ace.

“The minibus taxi capsized, injuring 23 learners between the ages of four and 12. All were transported to hospital for medical attention.”

Gwala said a case of reckless and negligent driving was registered at Ntuzuma police station.

“Two Road Traffic Act fines were issued against both the drivers.

“The 27-year-old taxi driver was charged for an overload as well as the parent of the driver of the light motor vehicle for allowing a minor to drive a vehicle without a driver’s licence.”

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said the scholars suffered injuries ranging from mild to severe after the teenager went on a “joyride”.

“An angry mob gathered at the scene and threatened to assault the driver of the white BMW X3 who was believed to be responsible for the collision.

“Paramedics from various ambulance services stabilised the injured on scene before transporting them to medical facilities,” said Balram.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Death taxi’ passenger speaks out

A woman who was in the taxi that allegedly knocked down two cyclists, pulling one under its wheels and dragging him to his death, has spoken out ...
News
3 days ago

Three in critical condition, child declared dead in multiple weekend accidents

A woman has been airlifted out of the Kruger National Park for cardiac care, a man is in critical condition after he was ejected from his car when it ...
News
4 days ago

Medics 'lucky to survive' as rock thrown at ambulance in Krugersdorp

Two ER24 medics and a patient survived an attack on Thursday when a large rock was seemingly thrown through an ambulance window on the N14 in ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  2. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  3. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  4. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...