Mixed reactions to UCT's mandatory vaccine policy

The University of Cape Town Council has approved a proposal requiring all staff and students to provide acceptable proof of vaccination against Covid-19, vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng announced on Wednesday.

Phakeng said the approval comes after consideration of diverse views expressed at a meeting held on October 16. The mandatory vaccination policy will take effect in January 2022.

“As part of our engagements, UCT staff and students were invited to complete a short survey on the matter. The majority of staff and students who completed the survey supported a mandatory vaccination policy for UCT.

“The UCT Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of mandatory vaccination at their last meeting in September, with 83% of respondents in the ballot indicating support,” said Phakeng.