My child is getting vaccinated — what documents should they bring?

Children aged between 12 and 17 years who have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine are required to bring their birth certificates with registration numbers, passport numbers or ID documents which will be captured on the EVDS system.

The vaccination of the age group began on Wednesday, with children receiving one dose of the Pfizer vaccine

The department has urged parents and legal guardians to support their children and provide any necessary assistance.

It recommended that health workers provide information about the vaccine by discussing the risks and benefits associated with vaccination.

“It is recommended that parents have open discussions with children about the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine to make an informed health choice, and possibly accompany them when they present themselves at vaccination sites.”

There will be no vaccination sites at schools to prevent disruptions as teachers and pupils prepare for final examinations, said the department.