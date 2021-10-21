South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

My child is getting vaccinated — what documents should they bring?

21 October 2021 - 07:00
The vaccination of children between 12 and 17 years began on Wednesday, with children receiving one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The vaccination of children between 12 and 17 years began on Wednesday, with children receiving one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children aged between 12 and 17 years who have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine are required to bring their birth certificates with registration numbers, passport numbers or ID documents which will be captured on the EVDS system.

The vaccination of the age group began on Wednesday, with children receiving one dose of the Pfizer vaccine

The department has urged parents and legal guardians to support their children and provide any necessary assistance.

It recommended that health workers provide information about the vaccine by discussing the risks and benefits associated with vaccination. 

“It is recommended that parents have open discussions with children about the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine to make an informed health choice, and possibly accompany them when they present themselves at vaccination sites.” 

There will be no vaccination sites at schools to prevent disruptions as teachers and pupils prepare for final examinations, said the department. 

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Why will children between 12 and 17 only be given one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine?

Health minister Joe Phaahla said a single dose will be given because it is safest, while experts study reports of chest pains and temporary heart ...
News
2 days ago

What side effects can my child expect after getting the jab?

The vaccine rollout for children between 12 and 17 years old will kick off from Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Do vaccination certificates expire?

Five important things you need to know about the e-certificates.
News
3 days ago

Is it safe to use a communal hand sanitiser?

Hand sanitisers have become popular globally since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  2. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  3. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  4. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...