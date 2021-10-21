Rosebank Mall evacuated for second time in three days over bomb threat

For the second time in three days, Johannesburg's Rosebank Mall had to be evacuated over a bomb threat.

The mall was evacuated shortly before 5pm, with police and bomb experts heading to the scene.

By about 7.15pm, said SAPS spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello, officers were still on the scene but had not found anything.

On its Twitter page, the mall confirmed the incident, saying that the evacuation took place at 4.50pm.

On Tuesday, police and the mall confirmed that there had been a bomb threat that required evacuation.

The evacuation order was given at 5pm and the mall said the all-clear was given about four hours later. The mall opened as normal on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE