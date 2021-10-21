SA restaurants, taverns hammered by lockdown are pro-vaccines but can’t force patrons to show a ‘health pass’

Should restaurant and tavern patrons produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate before they are allowed inside?

And would diners feel “safer” if staff at these establishments were all vaccinated?

It’s divisive topic at home and in parts of Europe where a “health pass” is required to dine out.

Already hammered by successive lockdowns and restrictions, the only way owners and restaurant workers can survive is to avoid a fourth wave, and part of the solution lies in reducing hospital numbers through higher vaccination levels.

Despite this, there is still a large section of the population fiercely opposed to vaccines.

Angelo Zachariades, the owner of Mozambik in Menlyn Mall, Pretoria, took flak this week for tweeting that his staff were fully vaccinated.

“I am very, very proud to say that as of today every single employee at our restaurant is fully vaccinated and has their vaccine certificates downloaded on their phones. We didn’t have a single issue and the whole process was approached in a mature, rational manner by all,” he tweeted on October 15.

Though there was praise from some, the anti-vax movement quickly seized upon his tweet and went on the offensive, with many saying they would boycott the restaurant.