Six 'illegal miners' killed in shoot-out with police

Six suspected illegal miners have died in a shoot-out with the police specialised task force in the North West.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the incident happened in Orkney on Wednesday night. Mogale said eight suspects were wounded while 87, aged between 25 and 49, were apprehended during the “intelligence-driven operation”.

“It is reported that upon execution of information received, the multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks, task force, national intervention unit, district crime combating unit, North West Airwing, explosives unit, Bidvest Protea Coin Security and the local criminal record centre descended upon the identified shaft where they were met with the suspects' gunfire,” said Mogale.