Suspected zama zamas bust with gun and ammo in Orkney pub

Two suspected zama zamas were arrested this week in the North West mining town of Orkney, which is a hotspot for illegal mining.

Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Neo Chaketsa, 33, and Malefane Manama, 35, appeared in the Orkney magistrate’s court on Wednesday, for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They were arrested the day before by police after allegedly being found in possession of a firearm, 20 rounds of ammunition, two pairs of gum boots and 21 knee guards.

“The police were conducting crime combating patrols in Kanana Location near Orkney at about 1am [on Tuesday] when they received and responded to a tip-off about two armed suspected illegal miners at one of the local pubs.