WATCH | Fire engulfs chemical factory in Benoni

A fire ripped through a chemical business in Benoni on the East Rand on Thursday, causing explosions and some walls to collapse.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said the blaze started at 9.45am. Ten fire engines and 37 firefighters responded.

“On arrival it was well alight. The fire was mainly in the storage and manufacturing plant of the chemicals. The factory deals mainly with alcohol-based materials and spirits, benzine and other products such as aerosols.”