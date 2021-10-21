South Africa

'Youngest' self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi in court for fraud

21 October 2021 - 17:04
Sandile Shezi claims to have become a millionaire at 23, which enabled him to live a life of luxury. He is now being investigated for fraud. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

SA’s youngest self-proclaimed millionaire, Sandile Shezi, has appeared in court charged with allegedly defrauding his business partner.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Shezi appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Thursday. His case was postponed to November 24 and he is out on bail.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that Shezi, who has been charged with fraud, handed himself over in the presence of his lawyers on Wednesday. He was charged for allegedly defrauding his business partner and shareholder in his business, Global Forex Institute, (GFI) out of R500,000.

GFI is marketed as a forex trading training institute, which helps people set up their own trading platforms.

A warrant of arrest was issued earlier this month for Shezi, who is reportedly SA’s “youngest millionaire”, and has no qualms about showing off his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and Maserati.

