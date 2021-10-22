AK47s found among weapons stash buried underground, police open probe

South Africa

Rifles, ammunition and hand grenades were found.
A stash of weapons buried underground has been discovered in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

An enquiry docket has been opened by police.

Col Dimakatso Sello said people collecting firewood in the veld stumbled upon a pack of stun grenades on Thursday morning. 

Sello said officers found, “Four AK-47s [rifles], 20 hand grenades, two 9 x 18mm firearms, ten detonators and 16 AK-47 magazines with 480 [rounds of] ammunition, as well as a sealed box containing 700 rounds of ammunition.”

