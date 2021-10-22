BMW driver bust doing 216km/h in 120km zone
Five arrested for speeding on Gauteng highways
A BMW driver, travelling at about 216km/h in a 120km/h zone, was arrested by Gauteng traffic police on Thursday night.
Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the 41-year-old man was driving at BMW M4. The sports car costs just over R1m and is capable of a top speed of 292km/h.
His arrest was the “worst case” among five drivers arrested for speeding on Thursday night, according to Maremane. The drivers were arrested on the N1 between Johannesburg and Pretoria, and on the N4 on the way to Mpumalanga.
The BMW driver was arrested “on the spot”, said Maremane. The driver was being held in police cells in Bronkhorstspruit this week.
All five drivers who were arrested appeared in magistrates' courts this week.
All five were charged with reckless and negligent driving, alternatively exceeding the speed limit. The drivers have been remanded pending bail.
Maremane urged drivers to stick to the speed limit.
“It is unfortunate that when we continue with our efforts to save the lives of road users, there are drivers who are hell-bent on violating road traffic rules and regulations. All drivers found disobeying the rules of our roads and continuing to conduct themselves with impunity will be severely punished,” said Maremane.
TimesLIVE