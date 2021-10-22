BMW driver bust doing 216km/h in 120km zone

A BMW driver, travelling at about 216km/h in a 120km/h zone, was arrested by Gauteng traffic police on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the 41-year-old man was driving at BMW M4. The sports car costs just over R1m and is capable of a top speed of 292km/h.

His arrest was the “worst case” among five drivers arrested for speeding on Thursday night, according to Maremane. The drivers were arrested on the N1 between Johannesburg and Pretoria, and on the N4 on the way to Mpumalanga.

The BMW driver was arrested “on the spot”, said Maremane. The driver was being held in police cells in Bronkhorstspruit this week.

All five drivers who were arrested appeared in magistrates' courts this week.