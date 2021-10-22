South Africa

BMW driver bust doing 216km/h in 120km zone

Five arrested for speeding on Gauteng highways

22 October 2021 - 19:49
Gauteng traffic police arrested five drivers for breaking the speed limit on Thursday night. A BMW driver was clocked at 216km/h in a 120km/h zone.
Gauteng traffic police arrested five drivers for breaking the speed limit on Thursday night. A BMW driver was clocked at 216km/h in a 120km/h zone.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A BMW driver, travelling at about 216km/h in a 120km/h zone, was arrested by Gauteng traffic police on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the 41-year-old man was driving at BMW M4. The sports car costs just over R1m and is capable of a top speed of 292km/h.

His arrest was the “worst case” among five drivers arrested for speeding on Thursday night, according to Maremane. The drivers were arrested on the N1 between Johannesburg and Pretoria, and on the N4 on the way to Mpumalanga.

The BMW driver was arrested “on the spot”, said Maremane. The driver was being held in police cells in Bronkhorstspruit this week.

All five drivers who were arrested appeared in magistrates' courts this week.

969 arrested in three-day police blitz across Gauteng

Roadblocks, stop and search operations, raids and inspections over three days in Gauteng resulted in the arrest of 969 people.
News
1 month ago

All five were charged with reckless and negligent driving, alternatively  exceeding the speed limit.  The drivers have been remanded pending bail.

Maremane urged drivers to stick to the speed limit. 

“It is unfortunate that when we continue with our efforts to save the lives of road users, there are drivers who are hell-bent on violating road traffic rules and regulations. All drivers found disobeying the rules of our roads and continuing to conduct themselves with impunity will be severely punished,” said Maremane.

TimesLIVE

MORE

R191m 'blue lights' fraud and theft case postponed as court is asked to probe delays

Former top cops Khomotso Phahlane and Bonang Mgwenya have launched applications to inquire about delays in their R191m fraud and theft "blue lights" ...
News
3 weeks ago

Man accused of assaulting policewoman gets R500 bail

The 25-year-old motorist accused of assaulting a JMPD officer has been released on R500 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  2. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  3. Pretoria ‘beach’ owners sink plans for hotel, despite R3m planning costs News
  4. ‘I would tell them to f**k off’: Restaurant owner pushes back after taking flak ... South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...