COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | If children are rarely at risk of severe Covid-19 infection, why vaccinate them?

22 October 2021 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
A man and dog costumed as nurses who give vaccines for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are pictured at a Halloween costume contest for dogs, in Lima, Peru October 21, 2021.
A man and dog costumed as nurses who give vaccines for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are pictured at a Halloween costume contest for dogs, in Lima, Peru October 21, 2021.
If children are rarely at risk of severe Covid-19 infection, why vaccinate them?

Confusion and mixed emotions are at the centre of conversations about the vaccine rollout for children between 12 and 17 years old. 

On Wednesday, the health department began giving adolescents the jab, with a goal of vaccinating at least 6-million people from this age group.

It is hoped the rollout will boost the country's vaccination rate, which is behind the target of 300,000 daily shots set in July. SA is now administering about 200,000 doses per day.

October 22 2021 - 06:30

India celebrates 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

India celebrated the milestone of administering 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses with the government promoting the achievement with song

October 22 2021 - 06:00

Pfizer, BioNTech say Covid-19 booster highly effective

Pfizer and BioNTech said a booster shot of their Covid-19 vaccine restored efficacy to 95.6% against the virus, including the Delta variant, according to data from a Phase III trial.

