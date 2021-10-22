COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | If children are rarely at risk of severe Covid-19 infection, why vaccinate them?

October 22 2021 - 07:00

If children are rarely at risk of severe Covid-19 infection, why vaccinate them?

Confusion and mixed emotions are at the centre of conversations about the vaccine rollout for children between 12 and 17 years old.

On Wednesday, the health department began giving adolescents the jab, with a goal of vaccinating at least 6-million people from this age group.

It is hoped the rollout will boost the country's vaccination rate, which is behind the target of 300,000 daily shots set in July. SA is now administering about 200,000 doses per day.