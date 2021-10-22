COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | If children are rarely at risk of severe Covid-19 infection, why vaccinate them?
October 22 2021 - 07:00
Confusion and mixed emotions are at the centre of conversations about the vaccine rollout for children between 12 and 17 years old.
On Wednesday, the health department began giving adolescents the jab, with a goal of vaccinating at least 6-million people from this age group.
It is hoped the rollout will boost the country's vaccination rate, which is behind the target of 300,000 daily shots set in July. SA is now administering about 200,000 doses per day.
October 22 2021 - 06:30
India celebrates 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses
India celebrated the milestone of administering 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses with the government promoting the achievement with song
October 22 2021 - 06:00
Pfizer, BioNTech say Covid-19 booster highly effective
Pfizer and BioNTech said a booster shot of their Covid-19 vaccine restored efficacy to 95.6% against the virus, including the Delta variant, according to data from a Phase III trial.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 31,913 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 520 new cases, which represents a 1.6% positivity rate. A further 81 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,835 to date. See more here: https://t.co/BYIO06zl0U pic.twitter.com/Arf2zaY6ix— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 21, 2021