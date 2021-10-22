South Africa

Covid-19: SA records 517 new cases, 56 deaths in 24 hours

22 October 2021 - 19:39 By TimesLIVE
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday 517 cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours. File image.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday 517 cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours. File image.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

It was another day of low Covid-19 infections, with 517 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday the new cases mean there have now been 2,918,883 laboratory-confirmed infections recorded across SA to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (124), followed by the Western Cape (90) and the Free State (86).

The latest data also showed that there were 56 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day, taking the total number of fatalities to 88,891 since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

There were also 32 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people currently in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment to 4,323.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Rhodes University set to enforce mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

Rhodes University’s council this week approved a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination rule for the resumption of face-to-face university activities next ...
News
1 day ago

Russia reports cases of more contagious Covid-19 variant

Russia has reported some Covid-19 infections with a new coronavirus variant believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one, the RIA news ...
News
1 day ago

'We are not over this pandemic' - what Prof Salim Abdool Karim says about fourth wave

Prof Salim Abdool Karim, former head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, says, “we are not over this pandemic”.
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  2. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  3. Pretoria ‘beach’ owners sink plans for hotel, despite R3m planning costs News
  4. ‘I would tell them to f**k off’: Restaurant owner pushes back after taking flak ... South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...