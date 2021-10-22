Covid-19: SA records 517 new cases, 56 deaths in 24 hours
22 October 2021 - 19:39
It was another day of low Covid-19 infections, with 517 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday the new cases mean there have now been 2,918,883 laboratory-confirmed infections recorded across SA to date.
Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (124), followed by the Western Cape (90) and the Free State (86).
The latest data also showed that there were 56 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day, taking the total number of fatalities to 88,891 since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.
There were also 32 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people currently in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment to 4,323.
TimesLIVE