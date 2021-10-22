South Africa

Gang blasts open ATMs and loots shops at mall

22 October 2021 - 12:49 By TimesLIVE
Police said a gang looted about 15 shops in a mall in Mpumalanga. File image.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for suspects after the Acornhoek Mall was attacked by a group of armed suspects in the early hours on Friday.

Security officers sounded the alarm that a gang had broken in and were looting stores at about 2am, said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

En route to the mall, police officers heard gunshots coming from different directions and called for backup. However, the suspects had fled before their arrival, with stolen goods and an undisclosed amount of cash.

About 15 shops were hit by the gang, said the police.

“A preliminary investigation suggests the suspects gained entry by breaking a door and thereafter helped themselves to items in the shops.

“The suspects also reportedly detonated explosives to gain access to cash in safes and ATMs.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela, who ordered officers to ensure the swift arrest of the suspects, warned members of the public not to purchase or accept suspected stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the branch commander of the Acornhoek police station, Lt-Col Albert Manzini, on 082-318-9925, or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

