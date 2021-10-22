Here’s how many children have received the Pfizer jab so far

The Covid-19 vaccination rollout for children under 18 is gaining momentum since it launched on Wednesday.

More than 13,000 children have received a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 6,900 had registered to get vaccinated via the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) system on Thursday, health department spokesperson Foster Mohale told TimesLIVE on Friday morning.

On the first day of the vaccinations, the department recorded 6,843 children aged between 12 and 17 who were vaccinated.

Health minister Joe Phaahla told the media last Friday the decision to vaccinate adolescents was taken after deliberations between the vaccine ministerial advisory committee (VMAC) supported by health MECs and cabinet.