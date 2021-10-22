If children are rarely at risk of severe Covid-19 infection, why vaccinate them?

What does the law say about vaccinating children?

The Children’s Act states: “A child may consent to his or her own medical treatment or to the medical treatment of his or her child if the child is over the age of 12 years and the child is of sufficient maturity and has the mental capacity to understand the benefits, risks, social and other implications of the treatment.”

This provision further extends to children older than 12 years consenting to the performance of surgical procedures for themselves, and their children, provided they are mature enough to understand the risks and are assisted by their parents or guardians.

However, Johannesburg divorce lawyer Shando Theron said this is not accurate.

“There is no law that says that. As a matter of fact, there are laws that pretty much say the opposite. In terms of section 17 of the Children’s Act, a child under 18 can’t give consent. There are certain exceptions, but they are written into laws.

“There is no law that says ‘for the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine you don’t require the consent of your parents’. The high court is the upper guardian of all children, not the minister of health.”

The government advised parents and guardians to accompany their children to vaccination sites.

“It is recommended that parents have open discussions with children about the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines to make an informed health choice, and possibly accompany them when they present themselves at vaccination sites,” said the department.

“Vaccination of young people from the age of 12 years is a global phenomenon of which the parents should not be too concerned.”