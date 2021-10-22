KZN class of 2021 pledges not to cheat in matric exams

Four days before the class of 2021 begins its final examinations, KwaZulu-Natal matric pupils pledged not to cheat.

On Friday, provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited Lamontville High School, south of Durban, where pupils signed a pledge not to participate in activities that will compromise the integrity of the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

“Apart from the work we have put in place to make sure all officials are properly trained to conduct credible examination process, I am sure you have seen our pupils signing a pledge committing themselves not to participate in activities that will compromise the integrity of the 2021 NSC exams."

“While pupils were signing the pledge at Lamontville High, similar activities were taking place, not only in KwaZulu-Natal but throughout the country,” he said.

Mshengu said the pledge showed the extent to which his department was serious about conducting examinations that were free from irregularities.

“We are persuaded that our officials and pupils are going to be equal to the task,” he said.