Make use of cannabis tax gold mine, say accountants

SA could be sitting on a tax revenue gold mine if it exploited the massive and untapped market for recreational cannabis consumption locally and globally.

This is according to Ettiene Retief, chairperson of the National Tax Committee at the SA Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) .

“Although I’m not an advocate of it, I cannot ignore the incredible growth this emerging industry is experiencing and the phenomenal potential it presents for taxation.”

Retief said Colorado in the US is an example.

In 2012 recreational marijuana use for adults was legalised in the US. Since then the state has seen more than $10bn (about R146bn) in total sales and more than $1.6bn (about R23.4bn) in tax on the product.

According to a report released by Saipa, revenue resulted from a 2.9% sales tax on medical and recreational sales, and a 15% excise tax when the cannabis leaves the grower. This excludes tax on industrial hemp, which the state legalised in 2010.