Mzansi split over Zondo hitting back at former spy boss Arthur Fraser

22 October 2021 - 11:00
Deputy chief justice and state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo has denied claims by Arthur Fraser that he was unfairly treated by the inquiry.
Deputy chief justice and state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo has denied claims by Arthur Fraser that he was unfairly treated by the inquiry.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

There have been mixed reactions to a letter issued by the state capture inquiry in which it hits back at former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

On Thursday inquiry secretary Itumeleng Mosala said Fraser was the one who snubbed the inquiry when invited to testify, not the other way around.

Mosala issued the statement at the insistence of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.


Fraser objected to Zondo’s nomination for candidacy for the chief justice position, accusing him of depriving him of the opportunity to clear his name after he was implicated by several witnesses at the inquiry. 

He also accused Zondo of protecting “the real culprits” of state capture.

“I have reason to believe his conduct was deliberate and sought to protect those I would have exposed to be the real culprits in capturing or attempting to recapture the state,” said Fraser. 

Zondo is chairperson of the state capture inquiry which heard evidence from government officials about allegations of corruption. 

Mosala said Fraser did not apply to testify and give evidence before the inquiry when calls were made for present and former director-generals and ministers who had knowledge of alleged state capture to appear.

“Mr Fraser has never submitted an application to the commission for leave to give evidence. It is not clear why, if Mr Fraser felt he had been implicated by certain witnesses in wrongdoing, he did not follow the rules and apply for leave to testify,” said Masala.

He recounted efforts by one of the inquiry’s investigators who sought to get Fraser to provide information after he threatened to expose judges and presidents for alleged corruption.

The investigator told the inquiry Fraser’s former attorney said Fraser did not wish to engage the inquiry as they would use their own channels. 

“On August 5 2020, an investigator of the commission called Mr Fraser’s then attorney after becoming aware of statements by Mr Fraser that he would disclose secrets and presidents and judges in regard to state capture and/or corruption.

“The investigator spoke to Mr Fraser’s attorney and asked for an arrangement in terms of which Mr Fraser would be interviewed by the commission’s investigators to obtain information that was in his knowledge. According to that investigator, Mr Fraser’s attorney was uncooperative and told the investigator Mr Fraser did not want to engage with the commission and they would use their own channels and methods,” said Mosala. 

Here are some of the responses on social media: 

