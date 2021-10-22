Nine more military veterans get bail after ministers’ ‘hostage drama’

The remaining nine former military struggle veterans who allegedly held defence minister Thandi Modise and two other ministers “hostage” last week were granted bail on Friday.

They were released on bail of R500 each.

“In the interest of justice the court has to give judgment now,” magistrate Bheki Ntshingila said before giving his judgment.

“Taking into account the circumstances of the accused, despite that a few are working, the court doesn’t believe bail should be set at more than R500.”

Eleven of the veterans initially appeared in the Kgosi Mampuru correctional services court in Pretoria for their bail application on Friday.

When the matter proceeded, two of the accused were immediately granted bail of R500.