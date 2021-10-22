QUIZ | Are you leading the news polls or making empty promises? Take our weekly quiz to find out
22 October 2021 - 10:00
As the country gears up for elections, do you have what it takes to be elected a “news mayor”?
How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
Take our weekly test to find out.
How did you do?
100-80: You are leading the polls and dominating the discussion
50-60: Bribes may not be enough to win you this race
30-40: Get your name out there, comrade
0-20: You are all talk, but are as reliable as a bucket with a hole in it