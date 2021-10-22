South Africa

QUIZ | Are you leading the news polls or making empty promises? Take our weekly quiz to find out

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 October 2021 - 10:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail this week.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / Sunday Times

As the country gears up for elections, do you have what it takes to be elected a “news mayor”?

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

100-80:  You are leading the polls and dominating the discussion

50-60: Bribes may not be enough to win you this race

30-40: Get your name out there, comrade

0-20: You are all talk, but are as reliable as a bucket with a hole in it

