The ‘CIA agent’ who never was, plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

SA-born André Pienaar has been much maligned in the country of his birth. He’s been called an evil foreign agent by former president Jacob Zuma, and been vilified by journalists as a conniving intelligence operator.

He quotes US statesman Franklin D Roosevelt when asked how he feels about this. “Judge me by my enemies,” he says, “not my friends.”

Pienaar, the founder and managing partner of C5 Capital, an international investment group specialising in technology, spoke exclusively to Vrye Weekblad.

He’s a major player in cybersecurity, and in the space and nuclear power industries.

He leads the Limitless Space Institute and is on the boards of several cybersecurity companies; he’s on the advisory council of the US Institute of Peace; and he’s served on the president’s council of the transnational non-profit, International Crisis Group.

The son of an Afrikaner dominee, Pienaar is also one of the most connected South Africans abroad. He counts among his network former US and UK secretaries of defence Jim Mattis and Liam Fox, senior members of the Tory establishment, and Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos (Pienaar’s wife, Teresa Carlson, is a former vice-president of Amazon Web Services’ worldwide public sector business).