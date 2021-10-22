Township residents’ mental health on shaky ground: Survey

“It’s clear to see the toll the pandemic has had when 19% of residents felt like everything is an effort, 16% felt worthless, and 14% felt ‘so sad that nothing could cheer them up’.”

People in these two communities said they learnt the most about mental health from local clinics and counselling centres, the media and social media.

An overwhelming number of residents felt they needed to source help for mental health issues starting with government clinics, but 50% said they knew about the Sadag container counselling centre and could go there for help.

“Living in impoverished, disadvantaged and over-crowded areas is always tough.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated many of the challenges the residents of Diepsloot and Ivory Park face. specifically crime, unemployment, substance abuse, and inadequate housing.

“A survey of the townships’ residents in this tough pandemic has recently been conducted to find out more about the mental health issues they are facing and the need for help,” said Chambers.

“Many residents in these two areas are poor and are continual victims of crime, poverty and an often uncaring and inaccessible system.”

Examples of issues include teaching men how to talk about their emotions, and helping women cope with postnatal depression.