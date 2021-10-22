WATCH | City seeks interdict as Pretoria streets are strewn with trash

The City of Tshwane said on Friday it is going to court to seek an urgent interdict against the SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) after municipal services in the city were disrupted.

Samwu members have downed tools in a wage dispute and have been accused by the city of sabotaging service delivery.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said he had instructed the city’s legal team to approach the courts.

“It is disappointing that despite responding to the matters raised by Samwu that they submitted on wage increases, there are Samwu members in the city that have instead opted to disrupt the work of the municipality.