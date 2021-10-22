South Africa

WATCH | City seeks interdict as Pretoria streets are strewn with trash

22 October 2021 - 15:54
A refuse truck empties a load of rubbish on the street in Pretoria.
A refuse truck empties a load of rubbish on the street in Pretoria.
Image: Screengrab

The City of Tshwane said on Friday it is going to court to seek an urgent interdict against the SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) after municipal services in the city were disrupted.

Samwu members have downed tools in a wage dispute and have been accused by the city of sabotaging service delivery.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said he had instructed the city’s legal team to approach the courts.

“It is disappointing that despite responding to the matters raised by Samwu that they submitted on wage increases, there are Samwu members in the city that have instead opted to disrupt the work of the municipality.

“This is an unlawful labour action and it is cearly a political act that attempts to sabotage the work in the city,” said Williams.

“The vast majority of City of Tshwane personnel have an eagerness to work and continue to perform their duties. They have every right to not be intimidated in their day-to-day activities and to enter their premises of work.”

He said reports had been received of bus services being disrupted, waste contractors being intimidated, and municipal staff being denied entry into their offices or threatened.

“The city has properly constituted labour structures whereby decisions on any labour issues can be deliberated on,” said Williams.

“The actions by Samwu today are a clear and direct attempt to sabotage the work of the city. It is an unlawful labour action that is purely being done to drive a political agenda and create chaos before the elections.

“We will also be initiating civil litigation against Samwu for the wasteful costs incurred as a result of this unlawful strike.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Municipal workers unhappy with 'spit in face' wage proposal

Samwu believes a proposal by the facilitator in wage negotiations in the municipal sector is biased towards the employer.
News
4 months ago

Samwu content with municipal wage deal, says it protects worker interests

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union says the recently concluded salary agreement for workers across the country’s 257 municipalities has secured an ...
News
1 month ago

Back to work from today, Numsa says, as steelworkers accept pay deal to end strike

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has agreed to a new three-year wage deal for steelworkers, bringing an end to a strike that’s ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  2. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  3. Pretoria ‘beach’ owners sink plans for hotel, despite R3m planning costs News
  4. ‘I would tell them to f**k off’: Restaurant owner pushes back after taking flak ... South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...