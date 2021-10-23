‘Blatantly dishonest’ lawyer gets go-ahead to practise as attorney

It'll be third time lucky for a lawyer who has previously been suspended and struck off for failing to keep proper accounts.

In spite of opposition from the Legal Practice Council, the Free State High Court has given Frederik Slabbert permission to re-enrol as an attorney.

Judge Mapina Mathebula said Slabbert, 57, “is a recidivist when it comes to the conduct of the attorney’s practice”. But he said he deserved “a last chance ... to be on the straight and narrow”.

This was because Slabbert had satisfied the court that he will no longer pose any danger to the legal profession or the public, said Mathebula.

“In his founding affidavit, [he] frankly discusses his flawed character outlining the reasons for his transgression as defect in character, lack of integrity, attitude and blatant dishonesty,” said the judge.

Slabbert provided “favourable” reports by a psychiatrist and psychologist and endorsements from two attorneys, and Mathebula said he had completed Legal Practice Council courses about risk mitigation.

“He has also entered into an agreement to compensate the Legal Practitioners Fund for the expenses incurred in previous applications against him,” said the judge.