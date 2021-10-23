COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 deaths in Russia hit record for fifth straight day as lockdown looms
October 23 2021 - 10:19
Covid-19 deaths in Russia hit record for fifth straight day as lockdown looms
Russia reported 1,075 Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, its fifth straight daily record, as the authorities prepare to shut workplaces countrywide and lock down the capital. A record 37,678 new cases were also reported.
Despite developing one of the world's first vaccines against Covid-19, Russia has vaccinated only about a third of its population, one of the lowest rates in Europe.
President Vladimir Putin this week approved a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from October 28, with only essential shops such as pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.
Reuters
October 23 2021 - 09:15
Covid-19 jabs safe in early pregnancy, Norwegian data shows
Covid-19 vaccinations do not increase the risk of first-trimester miscarriages in pregnant women new research shows.
Data from nearly 20,000 women in Norway provides further evidence that getting the jab during pregnancy is safe, even early on.
“Our study found no evidence of an increased risk for early pregnancy loss after Covid-19 vaccination and adds to the findings from other reports supporting Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy,” Prof Deshayne Fell and her co-authors, from Canada’s Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute, reported in the New England Journal of Medicine this week.
October 23 2021 - 09:00
Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased Covid curbs after long lockdown
Melbourne, Australia's second-biggest city, began its first weekend out of the world's longest string of Covid-19 lockdowns with spontaneous street parties, live music and packed pubs, bars and restaurants.
Home to about five million people, Melbourne endured 262 days, or nearly nine months, of restrictions during six lockdowns since March 2020, longer than the 234-day continuous lockdown in Buenos Aires.
Despite rain on Saturday morning, people queued for barbers and breakfast restaurants, all of which are open only to the fully vaccinated.
Late on Friday, people broke into a spontaneous street party in Melbourne's southeast and many rejoiced with their first drink in months in a pub with friends, social media footage showed.
Although the Delta outbreak continues to spread, with 1,750 new cases and nine deaths reported on Saturday in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, the ease in restrictions came the state's full-vaccination rate reached 70%.
While most retail outlets remained closed, authorities said further easing will come once 80% of Victorians are fully inoculated, estimated by next weekend.
"Let's not slack off, let's increase the pace as we get to the 80% milestone - but also the 90% vaccination milestone," Jeroen Weimar, Victoria's Covid-19 response commander, said on Saturday.
While small but violent anti-vaccinations protests have taken place in Melbourne and other cities this year, Australians overwhelmingly support vaccinations, with polls showing the percentage decisively opposed in single digits.
Nearly 72% of adults in Australia are now fully vaccinated and nearly 87% have received one shot. According to a national strategy, lockdowns will be unlikely once 80% of Australians are fully inoculated.
Sydney, Australia's largest city, celebrated its reopening two weeks ago, after reaching the vaccination threshold of 70%. On Saturday, New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, recorded 332 Covid-19 cases and two deaths.
Weekend newspapers were filled with travel advertising for the coming months, as international border restrictions start to ease from November.
Flag carrier Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) is speeding up plans to restart flights to many destinations and upsize some planes amid "massive demand".
Reuters
October 23 2021 - 08:50
FDA says benefits outweigh risks for Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in children
Scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday that the likely benefits of giving the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to 5 to 11 year olds clearly outweigh the risks of rare cases of heart inflammation.
Earlier on Friday, the vaccine makers said their shot showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children 5 to 11 years old.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 30,910 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 517 new cases, which represents a 1.7% positivity rate. A further 56 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,891 to date. See more here: https://t.co/n5DsxILOtZ pic.twitter.com/riXyx1eaol— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 22, 2021