South Africa

Credit card fraudster handed a seven-year jail term

23 October 2021 - 10:35
The Bellville specialised commercial crime court has sentenced credit card fraudster Alain Mukamba to seven years in jail. File photo
Image: 123rf/flynt

A fraudster who was bust for cloning credit cards and then skipped bail will spend the next seven years behind bars.

The Hawks bust Alain Mukamba, 37, for fraud in Cape Town in 2014. Investigators found cloned credit cards, credit card slips and point-of-sale devices in his possession when they searched his Parklands premises.  

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Mukamba’s accomplices turned state witnesses.

“Further investigation led to [the] arrests of [two] ladies who were used as runners who opened bank accounts of which Mukamba had control of and used to commit fraud,” said Hani.

“The two ladies made a plea agreement with the state. They were found guilty and  later testified against Makumba.”

Bank card fraud climbing towards R800-million

Research shows credit and debit card fraud losses amounted to about R779-million in 2017
Business Times
3 years ago

Hani said Mukamba skipped bail. “In 2016, Makumba never returned to court and a warrant for his arrest was issued and was circulated.

“In 2019, he was arrested in Gauteng for fraud-related charges [and] the investigating officer ... secured the accused's transfer to Goodwood prison.”

The Bellville specialised commercial crime court convicted Makumba on Friday and handed him a seven-year jail term.

TimesLIVE

