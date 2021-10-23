Eastern Cape teacher jailed for R45,000 funeral policy fraud

An Eastern Cape teacher has been handed a suspended jail sentence for funeral policy fraud.

Sizile Mateta, 55, admitted fraudulently claiming R45,000 from two funeral policies in cahoots with a police reservist who feigned his death.

The regional court in Gqeberha sentenced Mateta on Friday after his conviction in August. The Hawks arrested him in January.

Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, spokesperson for the directorate, said the scheme was allegedly hatched by an insurance broker who recruited Mateta and other suspects between April 2014 and January 2015.

Mgolodela said the police reservist had two identity documents bearing different dates of birth, and the suspects allegedly used one of them for the scam.