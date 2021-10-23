Police rescue 11 kidnapped Ethiopians from Johannesburg storage facility

Suspected Ethiopian extortionists have been bust in Johannesburg for kidnapping fellow countrymen across SA.

Western Cape detectives and their Gauteng counterparts rescued 11 men from a storage facility in Meadowlands during a raid early on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said five of the victims were kidnapped in different parts of the Western Cape.

“The unrelenting efforts of Western Cape detectives to fight extortion in this province were rewarded with the arrest of two suspects during the early hours of yesterday morning in Meadowlands, Johannesburg,” Traut said on Saturday.