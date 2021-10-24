South Africa

City of Joburg fuming over Eskom’s weekend load-shedding

Mayor threatens legal action as lights go out across the city

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
24 October 2021 - 11:29
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is threatening to take Eskom to court after the power utility ignored an agreement with the city and has gone ahead with load-shedding. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
FUMING MAYOR Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is threatening to take Eskom to court after the power utility ignored an agreement with the city and has gone ahead with load-shedding. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Image: Gallo Images

The City of Johannesburg is going all out to challenge Eskom's latest load-shedding that came into effect at 9pm on Saturday night and is set to run until Monday morning — and is now ready to take the fight to court.

Mayor Mpho Moerane is furious, claiming the city has done everything in its power to ensure that Joburgers would not be harshly affected, while Eskom remained set on ignoring all agreements as it continued with controlled outages.

City spokesperson Phindile Chauke explained: “This (latest set of outages) is after the city recently secured additional power supply capacity of 220MW from the privately-owned Kelvin power station that qualifies it for an exemption from stages 1 and 2 of load-shedding.” 

She said the city, through its municipal power utility City Power, had written to Eskom after concluding the additional capacity power purchase agreement with the Kelvin power station to notify it of Joburg’s added capacity.

However, this weekend Eskom went ahead and implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 9pm on Saturday night. Moerane lashed out after the lights went out, describing the sudden implementation as “an unwarranted decision that cannot be left unchallenged on behalf of the people of Johannesburg”.

“The city is now prepared to go the legal route to halt Eskom's blanket heavy-handedness against the people of Johannesburg, especially those whose Eskom accounts are up to date.”

He added: “When the city first reached out to Eskom to indicate our additional supply capacity, we were asked for proof in this regard, which we accordingly presented. However, the city never heard from Eskom thereafter until the announcement of the latest scheduled load-shedding ... to Monday morning.

“We as a municipality have done everything within our reach to ensure security of power supply. We recently went so far as to assist Eskom after it said some mini substations and transformers had been left unrepaired for months in mostly poor communities in Johannesburg because it was out of stock.”

When asked for comment on the City of Joburg's threat, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom has no comment on this at this stage.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

City Power asks Eskom to spare Joburg residents from stage 1 and 2 load-shedding

After the deal to secure power from a private entity, City Power has asked to be excluded from Eskom's stage 1 and 2 load-shedding schedules.
News
1 week ago

Eskom confirms load-shedding will end at 5am on Thursday

"We have used the past six days of load-shedding to conduct some repairs to generating units and to continue with the maintenance programme," the ...
News
1 week ago

'We must cut a ribbon to welcome back load-shedding' - Mzansi gatvol at latest blackouts

What are your plans for the weekend? Maybe not much, with Eskom possibly implementing load-shedding beyond Saturday morning.
News
2 weeks ago

Eskom warns load-shedding risk is rising, urges public to curb electricity usage

Eskom says it may need to implement load-shedding at short notice on Thursday, due to high usage of electricity during the cold snap coupled with the ...
News
3 months ago

President lifts threshold for companies to produce own electricity

Embedded generation is widely regarded as the quickest way to bring additional megawatts onto the grid
Business Times
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  2. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  3. Here’s why more than 3-million South Africans who could have received the R350 ... South Africa
  4. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  5. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...