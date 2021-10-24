South Africa

Lone gunman kills six people at house on West Rand

24 October 2021 - 10:09 By TIMESLIVE
Six people were killed when a lone gunmen started shooting at people in a house on Kagiso on the West Rand.
Six people were killed when a lone gunmen started shooting at people in a house on Kagiso on the West Rand.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Police in Gauteng confirmed a shooting incident on Saturday in Kagiso on Gauteng's West Rand which left six people — four men and two women — dead.

Three men and one woman were also injured.

It is reported that a lone gunman entered a house and shot the owner and his girlfriend as well as a neighbour, police said in a statement.

“On the suspect’s way out he is alleged to have continued to shoot randomly. The street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby. Two more people were certified dead on the scene and two were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.”

Police will register a case of murder and attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Police manhunt after four shot dead at informal settlement in Laudium

A manhunt has been launched after four people were shot dead in an informal settlement in Laudium, Tshwane, at the weekend, Gauteng police said.
News
4 days ago

Three men nabbed for mass shooting of partygoers in Mitchells Plain

Police have made three arrests after the suspected gang-related shooting of guests at a birthday party in Mitchells Plain at the weekend.
News
6 days ago

'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders

A notorious 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal hitman, who has been implicated in the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, has been convicted ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  2. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  3. Here’s why more than 3-million South Africans who could have received the R350 ... South Africa
  4. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  5. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...