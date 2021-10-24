Policeman goes missing days before wedding

Police are calling on people with information to help establish what happened to a KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant who went missing just days before his wedding.

Simphiwe Phumlani Lucas Sibiya, 43, who is stationed at Mbongolwane SAPS, was last seen by his mother at 10pm on Wednesday at his homestead in the Ndikilini area in Mbongolwane. He was due to be married on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police at Mbongolwane and his bride-to-be were anxious to locate the missing policeman.

She asked anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Sibiya to contact the detective branch commander, Warrant Officer Hadebe, on ‪082 459 1829 or Crime Stop on ‪0860010111.

TimesLIVE