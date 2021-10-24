South Africa

Taxi drivers nab hijacker as they rush to help woman crying for help

Police station commander thanks taxi drivers for good working relationship

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
24 October 2021 - 16:28
Taxi drivers responded to a woman's cries for help and managed to apprehend her alleged hijacker and recover her car.
Image: Supplied

Taxi drivers who came to the aid of a screaming woman at the Faraday taxi rank in Johannesburg on Sunday managed to catch her alleged hijacker.

Police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said the 26-year-old suspect was arrested by police after he was found in possession of the woman’s hijacked car.

He said two men hijacked a 38-year-old woman at gunpoint in Eloff Extension Street in the Joburg CBD. They jumped into her car and drove off with her.

“They dropped her off at the Faraday taxi rank where the victim screamed for help and taxi drivers came to her rescue. They apprehended one suspect and the vehicle was recovered,” Mbele said.

He said the suspect will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Mbele said Johannesburg Central station commander Brig Ivan Perumal commended the good working relationship between the police and local taxi drivers.

TimesLIVE

