South Africa

Tshwane warns of possible service disruptions by Samwu employees

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
24 October 2021 - 19:35
A refuse truck empties a load of rubbish on the street in Pretoria on Friday. The City of Tshwane has warned the public of a possible continuation of service disruptions on Monday and beyond by employees affiliated to Samwu.
Image: Screengrab

The City of Tshwane has warned the public of a possible continuation of service disruptions on Monday and beyond by employees affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union.

It said said the disruption might continue despite the city having been granted an interim order by the Labour Court on Friday evening declaring the strike unprotected.

"Tshwane applied for an urgent interdict to the Labour Court on Friday after employees affiliated to Samwu embarked on a service interruption spree, opening fire hydrants, halting trucks from collecting waste, disposing waste in some parts of the CBD and blocking buses from operating and disrupting traffic flow in the CBD," the city said in a statement.

It said the interim judgment ordered Samwu members to immediately disperse and are interdicted and restrained from participating in the unlawful/unprotected strike action and prohibited from performing any acts of destruction of any public or private property or from intimidating any of the City's employees not partaking in the strike action.

The city said a number of services are likely to be affected if the unrest continues. These include bus operations, licensing and waste collection, especially around the CBD.

"Management will continuously assess the situation in respect of bus operations and will only release the buses when it is safe to do so as they wouldn't want to risk the situation where our buses are used to block traffic in the CBD, neither would management want to put the lives of the drivers and commuters at risk."

TimesLIVE

