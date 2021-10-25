Covid-19 LIVE UPDATES | Please find a way to make transparent masks, plead hearing-disabled people

October 25 2021 - 06:00

Please find a way to make transparent masks, plead hearing-disabled people

Gabriel Hoffman has a hearing impairment. For him to communicate with friends, family, and colleagues, he has to read their lips, but that has been difficult with the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic,.

Hoffman, 40, from Sandton, is one of many South Africans living with disabilities who have had challenges with the government’s Covid-19 measures, such as the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

Hoffman, who spoke to Sunday Times Daily via email with the help of his sister Ansie, said the mask was the biggest communication barrier for him, especially when he was hospitalised last year for an ear operation.

“I could not understand [what people were saying] and there was no way for me to lip read. After explaining that I am deaf and communication was my biggest barrier with the mask, they allowed me one visitor per day.”