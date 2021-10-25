Does the vaccine have an effect on growth or puberty?

As children between the ages of 12 and 17 years join the queue to get the Covid-19 vaccine, questions have been raised about its effects on growth and puberty.

The vaccination of children began on Wednesday last week, with children receiving one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale told TimesLIVE more than 13,000 children have received a dose of the vaccine and 6,900 had registered to get vaccinated via the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) system by Thursday.

General medical practitioner Dr Sheri Fanaroff said there is no biological reason nor proof the vaccine can interfere with the progression of puberty or growth.

“There is also no biological mechanism whereby hormones associated with puberty can affect immune responses to Covid-19 vaccines,” she said.

She said for the vaccine to interfere with development, it would need access to the child’s DNA.