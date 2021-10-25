South Africa

Ex-MK fighter who became a peacekeeper dies, leaving wife and 4 sons

25 October 2021 - 07:31 By TimesLIVE
The military will hold a procession ceremony for Private Fhatuwani Calvin Vhengani. File image
The military will hold a procession ceremony for Private Fhatuwani Calvin Vhengani. File image
Image: Reuters

The SA National Defence Force (Sandf) will on Monday hold a military procession ceremony for Private Fhatuwani Calvin Vhengani, 53.

He died after a short illness, the defence department said, without elaborating.

His remains will be formally handed over to his family during the ceremony at 28 Squadron, situated at Air Force Base Waterkloof.

Vhengani, who was born in Muledani in Limpopo, integrated into the military in August 1995 as a former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) member.

After finishing his basic military bridging training, he served as a member of 15 SA Infantry Battalion in Venda.

At the time of his death, he was deployed as part of the military contingent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He served under United Nations missions including, Burundi (2004/5), DRC (2007) and Sudan-Darfur (2008/9 and 2011).

He is survived by his wife and sons Phathutshedzo, Jabulani, Matswayera and Mphireleni.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE :

Military names SA soldier killed in ‘friendly fire’ incident in DRC

The SA soldier killed in a “friendly fire” incident while on a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been named as Private ...
News
4 months ago

Nine more military veterans get bail after ministerial ‘hostage drama’

The remaining nine former military struggle veterans who allegedly held defence minister Thandi Modise and two other ministers “hostage” last week ...
News
2 days ago

Murder and robbery rap sheets for military vets remanded in custody

Eleven of the military veterans arrested for allegedly holding cabinet ministers hostage have rap sheets for violent offences.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  3. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  4. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  5. Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe News

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...