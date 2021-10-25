Load-shedding won’t disrupt elections: Eskom
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says the entity is working with the Electoral Commission (IEC) to minimise the risk of load-shedding during the upcoming local government elections.
Oberholzer was speaking at a Eskom state of the system briefing on Monday.
The COO was addressing issues but said regarding next Monday’s elections, the question from citizens would likely be: “With load-shedding, what is going to happen with counting votes?”
He said electricity would be available until after voting has taken place and Eskom would ensure there were no challenges during that time.
“We will make use of emergency systems during the day, like using diesel power and generators, and recover them at night. This will assist us to reduce load-shedding to a minimum.
“Distribution is working with the IEC to make sure electricity is available. The team will be on standby from the end of this week to make sure there is assistance for emergency generators at Eskom and to make sure there are no election challenges.”
TimesLIVE