‘Me back down to racists? Never’ — Panyaza Lesufi denies ‘lying’ about assassination threats

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has slammed suggestions he lied about AfriForum trying to assassinate him and stalk his children.

Lesufi made the claims at a media conference in November 2019, and in a joint statement with AfriForum this weekend he apologised.

“In current times, there is an obligation on all parties to mend fences rather than break them and to take all actions that will promote dialogue and minimise the opportunity for confrontation and polarisation,” the statement read.

The apology led to some on social media criticising the MEC and accusing him of lying.

He hit back, saying he would never back down to racists.

“Me back down to racists? Never. I will never apologise to racists. Read the full statement. Racists are evil and mindless. They assured me they’re not going to harm me and my family and I took their word. So where’s the lie?” he said.