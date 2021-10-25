South Africa

Motorist knocks down 8 pedestrians in Pretoria

25 October 2021 - 12:51
The collision happened on Garsfontein Road in Pretoriuspark on Monday morning.
The collision happened on Garsfontein Road in Pretoriuspark on Monday morning.
Image: Netcare 911

Eight people were injured after a motorist allegedly lost control of their vehicle and rammed into them in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the collision happened on Garsfontein Road in Pretoriuspark at around 8.43am.

“Reports indicate the driver of an SUV lost control, knocking down eight pedestrians in the process.

“When medics arrived on the scene, they found one patient stuck under the vehicle, which was removed by the attending crew,” he said.

Three adult men sustained serious injuries while the other patients sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The injured patients were taken to nearby hospitals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Autopsy report and witness chats a comfort for grieving Otto family

Loved ones hear a first-hand account from one of the passengers who was in the taxi as it crashed into cyclists
News
4 days ago

Three in critical condition, child declared dead in multiple weekend accidents

A woman has been airlifted out of the Kruger National Park for cardiac care, a man is in critical condition after he was ejected from his car when it ...
News
1 week ago

Gauteng traffic cop killed as 'unroadworthy' taxi slams into roadblock

A Gauteng traffic officer died after an alleged unroadworthy taxi crashed into a roadside checkpoint on the R551 on Wednesday morning.
News
3 weeks ago

Car plunges into KZN house, leaving two injured

A car with five occupants crashed into the side of a house in Verulam, north of Durban, on Sunday.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  3. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  4. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  5. Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe News

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...