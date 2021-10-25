Mzansi mourns 'death' of Soweto cinema, but here's why you shouldn't worry just yet

The department of arts and culture in the city of Johannesburg has cleared the air on claims it approved the demolition of the Eyethu Cinema in the Mofolo section of Soweto, to make way for a shopping mall.

“According to the [National] Heritage [Resources] Act, approval by the heritage authority is required for the demolition, improvement or otherwise of a structure that has any heritage significance, including the ones over 60 years that will be impacted upon by any development,” it said in a statement.

Social media users were up in arms after claims the iconic site would soon be no more.