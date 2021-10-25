PODCAST | David Mmbengwa — a surprising serial murderer

From 1996 to 1998 a serial predator stalked the streets in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. He was a man who would break many of the rules we have comes to associate with serial murder, and it would be this unexpected behaviour that would delay his capture.

David Mmbengwa was neither a notorious serial killer nor did he have the highest victim count among his criminal peers, but his crimes warrant a closer look because they are different to what we usually expect.

In episode 61, True Crime South Africa delves in the nine confirmed murders and countless other crimes committed by a seemingly normal family man.

Listen to the story here: