SA can expect load-shedding this summer: Eskom

South Africans can expect a number of days of load-shedding this summer.

This is according to Eskom group executive of transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, who spoke at the parastatal's system status and outlook briefing on Monday morning.

Scheppers said coal stocks were at a healthy level and that the entity had done a lot of preparation to avoid wet coal this summer. He said Eskom was also making good progress in reducing the rand per ton cost of coal.

Despite this, SA has already had 21 days of load-shedding between April 1 and August 31 this year, compared to the 12 days of load-shedding the previous year. There have been eight days of load-shedding since September 1.

“A key contributor to the low Energy Availability Factor (EAF) was high levels of planned maintenance over the summer months,” Scheppers said.