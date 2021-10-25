South Africa

SA given just 30 minutes' notice as load-shedding brought forward to 6pm

Load-shedding will kick in three hours earlier than planned, Eskom announced on Monday

25 October 2021 - 17:46 By TimesLIVE
Eskom announced on Monday that load-shedding would start at 6pm instead of 9pm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Load-shedding will start at 6pm on Monday instead of 9pm, embattled power utility Eskom confirmed.

This was three hours earlier than planned. The announcement was made shortly before 5.30pm, giving the country just 30 minutes' notice before the rotational power cuts were due to begin.

“Stage 2 load-shedding has to be implemented starting now at 6pm instead of at 9am as previously communicated. Unit 1 of Kusile and Matimba Unit 5 have just tripped, taking off 1,300MW of capacity, adding to the capacity constraints.

“The load-shedding will continue as previously communicated and an update will be issued should the need arise,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

If it goes according to plan, the power cuts will be terminated at 5am Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

