Safety of nine witnesses in Senzo Meyiwa trial will be protected: state

The trial of the five men accused of the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa will begin from April 11 next year in the high court in Pretoria.

Prosecutor George Baloyi explained before the high court in Johannesburg on Monday that the prosecution and the defence held a pretrial conference earlier this month and an agreement was reached for the trial to start next year.

“All the preliminary issues have been taken care of. The trial should then commence on April 11,” Baloyi said.

In terms of the agreement, the state will make available the statements of nine witnesses whose names had been withheld for security reasons.

Baloyi said these statements will be made available six weeks before the trial.

He said special arrangements would be made for the safety of the nine witnesses.