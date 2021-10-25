South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: a timeline of events

25 October 2021 - 07:00 By Paul Ash and Graeme Hosken
The five men accused of murdering star footballer Senzo Meyiwa will appear in the Palm Ridge high court on Monday for pretrial hearings.
The five men accused of murdering star footballer Senzo Meyiwa will appear in the Palm Ridge high court on Monday for pretrial hearings.
Image: AfriForum

Monday’s hearing of the five men accused of the 2014 murder of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was likely to focus on setting a formal start date for the trial, said Chanté Kelder, spokesperson for AfriForum which is representing the Meyiwa family in the investigation and trial.

“We expect nothing particularly exciting to happen tomorrow,” she said.

The suspects are due to appear in the Johannesburg high court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, for pretrial proceedings in the case.

The five accused are: 

* Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, 35, of Thembisa, Gauteng, who is accused number one.

* Bongani Ntanzi, 30, from Rustenburg, North West, previously employed at Sibanye Gold.

* Mthobisi Mncube, 37, of Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. Mncube refused to enter the dock during a hearing at the Boksburg magistrate's court on October 27 2020. “I will not enter the accused dock as I did not kill Senzo Meyiwa,” he said.

* Mthokosizi Maphisa, 36  from KwaZulu-Natal. During proceedings in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on October 27 2020, Maphisa — who is accused number four — claimed that the people who should be in court are not present because they have money. 

* Sifisokuhle Ntuli, 35, from KwaZulu-Natal. Ntuli is the only one of the accused being represented by legal counsel. The other suspects are defending themselves.

A timeline of the Senzo Miyewa investigation.
A timeline of the Senzo Miyewa investigation.
Image: Nolo Moima

The suspects — all of whom are currently serving jail sentences for other crimes — are charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

One of the accused is serving a 30-year sentence for the 2015 murder of Alexandra Randburg Midrand Sandton taxi  association chairperson Reggie Mohlala. The weapon used is allegedly the same CZ75 9mm pistol used in Meyiwa’s murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Nota claims he spoke to Senzo Meyiwa on the day he died and is triggered by his unsolved murder

"I spoke to Senzo Meyiwa the day he was killed," claimed Nota.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders

A notorious 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal hitman, who has been implicated in the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, has been convicted ...
News
5 days ago

'Missing' bullet casings and witness statements 'key to unlocking Senzo Meyiwa murder'

Desperate to fill in the blanks and solve a six-year murder investigation, police have narrowed in on missing bullet cartridges and witness accounts ...
News
11 months ago

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer: 'Our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect'

Musician Kelly Khumalo has broken her silence over the latest developments in the murder case of her late boyfriend and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo ...
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  3. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  4. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  5. Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe News

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...