Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: a timeline of events

Monday’s hearing of the five men accused of the 2014 murder of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was likely to focus on setting a formal start date for the trial, said Chanté Kelder, spokesperson for AfriForum which is representing the Meyiwa family in the investigation and trial.

“We expect nothing particularly exciting to happen tomorrow,” she said.

The suspects are due to appear in the Johannesburg high court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, for pretrial proceedings in the case.

The five accused are:

* Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, 35, of Thembisa, Gauteng, who is accused number one.

* Bongani Ntanzi, 30, from Rustenburg, North West, previously employed at Sibanye Gold.

* Mthobisi Mncube, 37, of Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. Mncube refused to enter the dock during a hearing at the Boksburg magistrate's court on October 27 2020. “I will not enter the accused dock as I did not kill Senzo Meyiwa,” he said.

* Mthokosizi Maphisa, 36 from KwaZulu-Natal. During proceedings in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on October 27 2020, Maphisa — who is accused number four — claimed that the people who should be in court are not present because they have money.

* Sifisokuhle Ntuli, 35, from KwaZulu-Natal. Ntuli is the only one of the accused being represented by legal counsel. The other suspects are defending themselves.